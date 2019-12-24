Scott Wayne Denny, age 47, of Bogata, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Greenville.
Scott was born on Jan. 19, 1972, in Paris, to Eddy and Nancy Bell Denny.
Scott loved horses and traveling. He was a very caring and loving person. Scott never met a stranger, he had many friends. His love for people fueled his career as an LVN Nurse. Caring for people, his family included, was his calling. Scott loved his family and friends, especially his nephew, Trey.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Cuthand Methodist Church, with the Rev. John Purviance and the Rev. Rickey Logan officiating. Burial will follow in Bogata Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Scott is survived by his parents, Eddy and Nancy Denny, of Bogata; his brother, Todd Denny and wife, Tracy, of Detroit; his nephew, Trey Denny, of Detroit; and numerous cousins.
Online condolences may be made to the Denny family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
