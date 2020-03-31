Good morning, Red River Valley!
There should be some decreasing clouds in the sky throughout the day as the high climbs to about 65 degrees. Prepare for gusts - winds are expected from the north northeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 47.
Clouds will make their return for Wednesday in the lead up to a wet end to the workweek. Shower and thunderstorm chances ramp up to 70% by Friday. Highs each day will be around 71 degrees.
Have a great Tuesday (inside and away from crowds)!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.