Members of the Rotary Club of Paris United raised funds for Tailored Rides as part of the recent Tour de Paris bicycle rally – “Rotary Rides for Tailored Rides.”
Several members of the Paris United club accepted a challenge from club member Michael Nickey, who participated in the Tour to raise funds for Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy. The challenge was to pledge or donate an amount for each mile ridden in the Tour.
Nickey completed the 35-mile route, resulting in raising over $750 from the Rotary club members for Tailored Rides.
The Rotary Club of Paris United leads and supports several community service projects and organizations throughout the year. Tailored Rides is a local nonprofit organization with the goal to provide a safe and welcoming environment where each member of our community is able to enhance their quality of life through interaction with horses and nature in a positive, relaxing and nurturing environment.
For information on both organizations see their websites at www.parisrotaryclub.com and www.tailoredrides.org.
“Several other members of the Rotary Club of Paris United, and numerous other organizations and individuals volunteered significant time again this year in various roles and activities in preparation for and during the ride to ensure the success of the Tour de Paris and safety of the riders – thanks to all,” Nickey said in a press release.
