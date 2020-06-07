Daughter of the American Revolution
Joseph Ligon Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, has selected four area high school seniors as Good Citizens. The students were honored as those best exemplifying the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
Riley Bills, a senior at Paris High School, is the daughter of Misty Halcomb and Brad Bills. She has been very involved in school organizations and sports. Playing varsity volleyball, golf, soccer and track, Riley was chosen most valuable player in all of those sports, excluding track, and was voted all-district first team in soccer and second team in volleyball and golf. She is also a member of the student council, Crime Stoppers, Garden Club, and the yearbook staff. Her community service includes coaching for a soccer camp and working at the Paris Food Pantry. Academically, she has been on the honor roll each year. Riley’s future plans are to attend Oklahoma State University.
Kaitlyn Conlin, the daughter of Tara and Luke Conlin, is a senior at North Lamar High School. She is very active at her school. She is a member of the Key Club, the student council, the Beta Club, the Color Guard, the National Honor Society and Crime Stoppers, serving as president or secretary of three of these groups. Kaitlyn is a multiple award-winning UIL participant, especially in literary criticism. Her community service is varied and extensive, particularly working for the Food Pantry and tutoring other students. Kaitlyn finds time to work at the local movie theater. Her educational plans are to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in mathematics.
Gracie Jordan, a senior at Prairiland High School, is the daughter of Ty and Paige Jordan. She is very active in school organizations. She is a member of the Beta Club, the student council, FFA and the tennis team. She was chosen as the 2019 Homecoming Queen for her school. Gracie is active in her youth group at her church. She has community service hours working for Toys for Tots and the Reach Rally. Planning to attend Paris Junior College for a year to obtain her cosmetology license, Gracie is then going to attend Texas A&M at Commerce to obtain a business degree.
Allyson Moffitt, the daughter of Denise and Michael Moffitt, is a senior at Chisum High School. She is very active in school sports and clubs. She is a member of the Beta Club and the Key Club, serving as an officer in the Beta Club. She is also the president of her class and a Texas Scholar. She was a member of the golf, volleyball and basketball teams. Allyson was also an award-winning UIL mathematics participant. Her community service has centered on working at the Food Pantry. Her educational plans are to attend Texas Tech University and to get her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business finance.
