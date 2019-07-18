Friday
Paris Balloon and Music Festival: 5 p.m., balloon launch; 5 p.m. ,music , food, vendors, rides and balloon glow, $5 admission, Lamar County Fairgrounds.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
Summerfest: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Red River County Public Library, 307 N. Walnut St. in Clarksville. Featuring Trey Rose and Darryl the Magician.
Saturday
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
34th Annual Tour de Paris: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., rally begins at Love Civic Center on S. Collegiate Drive.
Paris Balloon and Music Festival: 6:30 a.m., balloon launch; 5 p.m., music , food, vendors, rides and balloon glow, $5 admission, Lamar County Fairgrounds.
Sunday
Paris Balloon and Music Festival: 6:30 a.m, balloon launch, Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, PJC ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Mark Davenport will discuss Camp Brave Heart-Cypress Basin Hospice Inc.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 2 p.m., Signing; 5 p.m. Happy Age.
Blood Drive: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., PRMC, 865 Deshong Drive, Lewis Hall; call 903-737-1397 for an appointment.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
JULY 25
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Send listings for Bulletin Board to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.