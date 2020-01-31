CHIPS will host an annual Donkey Basketball event from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Chisum High School gym at 3250 Church St.
Full concessions will be provided by Chisum High School Band; all money raised will go to scholarships for Chisum High seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.