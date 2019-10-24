Fire and Rescue

OCT. 23 to OCT. 24
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
5:15 to 6:05 p.m., 50 23rd St. NW.
First Responder-Paris
6:37 to 6:54 a.m., 560 26th St. SW.
7:13 to 7:29 a.m., 2320 E.Price St.
10:09 to 10:23 a.m., 240 1st St. SW.
1:01 to 1:26 p.m., 2366 Bonham St.
1:33 to 1:50 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
2:23 to 2:42 p.m., 504 3rd St. SW.
2:49 to 2:56 p.m., 1185 22nd st. NE.
3:33 to 4:01 p.m., 240 33rd St. NW.
6:33 to 6:43 p.m., 291 4th St. NW.
7:04 to 7:27 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:25 to 8:43 p.m., 725 Polk St.
8:42 to 8:55 p.m., 595 Laurel Lane.
2:17 yo 2:32 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
3:38 to 3:56 a.m., 329 19th St. NW.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
1:35 to 1:54 p.m., 104 W. Neagle Ave.
Public Service
7 to 7:16 p.m., 800 20th St. SE.
