William Scott Lewis, formerly, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1937, to William Walter “Big Bill” Lewis and Emma Lou Dingman Lewis.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents; Jimmie Sherley, brother in law; Kenneth Kennedy, brother in law; Brad Sherley, nephew.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Sue Haggard Lewis, of Victoria, formerly, of Midland; daughter, Stacy Lewis Hudson and husband, Don, of Inez; son, Steve Lewis and wife, Julie, of Lubbock; sister, Bille Sherley, of Paris; and sister, Martha Kennedy, of Paris: grandchildren, Michael Hudson, of Austin, David Hudson and wife, Kayla, of Austin, Turner Lewis, of Lubbock, Catherine Hudson, of Inez and Coleman Lewis, of Lubbock.
Scott Lewis was born and raised in Paris, Texas, where he was active in the high school band as a superb clarinet player. He attended East Texas State University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in music education and a Master’s Degree in secondary administration. It was there that he met the love of his life, Martha Sue Haggard. They married on Aug. 7, 1959, in Linden, Texas.
In 1960, Scott began his long and successful teaching career in Mount Vernon, Texas, as the districts’ band director. In 1966, he made a move to Midland, Texas, to become the first band director of newly opened Goddard Junior High. With a passion for teaching young people, he remained there for 27 years, inspiring and positively impacting the lives of thousands of students before retiring in 1993. He came out of retirement to teach with his daughter, Stacy, for one year at Howell Middle School in Victoria, Texas. Scott loved running into and hearing from former students and while he may not always remember names, he could always tell you what they played.
Scott was a member of the Texas Music Educators Association and served as an exhibits chairman for the annual TMEA Clinic and Convention for more than 20 years. He was also an active member of First Baptist Church in Midland where he served as the interim music director for a time as well as starting and participating in a church orchestra. He loved his Sunday School class and the lifelong friendships he made there.
During his retirement years, Scott enjoyed camping with Martha and church friends. He loved visiting the grandkids and attending as many of their events as possible. He also spent many hours at Howell Middle School and Industrial Junior High School giving sectionals, working with students and clinicing the bands, continuing to spread his own special and unique style of humor and love of music.
A true people person, Scott was always ready with a smile, a batch of candy, an outrageous story or a joke. His was a life well lived, filled with love, laughter and faith.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org or mailed to: Alzheimer’s Association Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
