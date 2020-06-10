Gladys Brownlee, 92, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Commerce.
She was a former resident of Pickton, Texas.
She was born on June 7, 1927 in Lamar County, a daughter of James and Otis Phillips Boyer. She graduated from Blossom High School and was a member of Pickton Tabernacle Baptist Church.
She was married to Alvie Brownlee on Dec. 7, 1946 and three boys were born from that union. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvie Brownlee; parents; sons, Larry Brownlee and Ricky Brownlee; grandsons, Derrick and Benjamin; brothers, Clyde Boyer and Glenn Boyer; and sisters, Bonnie Bryan and Dovie Joyce Garrett.
Mrs. Brownlee is survived by her son, Ronnie Brownlee and wife, Shelia, of Pasadena, Texas; grandsons, Neil, Shane, Josh and Christopher; three great-grandsons; and three great-granddaughters; sister, Darlene McCollum, of Sulphur Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in East Post Oak Cemetery, with the Rev. Gary Sprigg officiating. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
