Good morning, Red River Valley!
"Monday is shaping up to be one of the most oppressive days of the year in terms of heat and humidity," wrote National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley in forecast discussion.
Today's forecast high is 99 degrees, but expect it to feel more like 110 degrees thanks to high humidity. The only bit of relief may be southerly winds 15 to 20 mph ahead of a cool front that's expected to push into Oklahoma later today.
That front will cool things off substantially Tuesday, dropping the high temp to about 85 while turning up the chance for rain to 60%. But we have to get through today first, and today will include heat advisories for all five counties. For Delta, Fannin, Lamar and Red River counties, the heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. For Choctaw County, it's in effect from noon to 8 p.m.
Remember to check on neighbors and pets, and take steps to reduce your time outside. Keep outside work to this morning and evening, and don't forget to stay hydrated, the advisory states.
Do what you can to stay cool, and make it a great Monday!
