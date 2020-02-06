Patricia DeAun Phillips, age 74, of Bagwell, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel, with the Rev. James Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Tuggle Springs Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.