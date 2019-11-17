The city of Paris seeks applicants for a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone board recently created by the Paris City Council to oversee the zone and make recommendations to the Council, according to City Clerk Janice Ellis.
Lamar County residents, those of an adjacent county, or individuals who own real property in the zone are eligible for the five-member board.
“If you would like to make a difference in the city of Paris by volunteering your time and knowledge, you may want to consider serving on this newly created TIRZ board,” Ellis said.
The board will be responsible for:
• making recommendations to the City Council regarding the administration of the zone;
• preparing and adopting a project and financial plans;
• implementing the project and reinvestment zone financing plans;
• entering into reimbursement agreements; and
• issuing tax increment obligation bonds, if any.
Board appointments will be made Dec. 9 at the regular City Council meeting.
To obtain an application, contact Ellis at 903-784-9248 or at jellis@paristexas.gov. Applications also are available for download on the city website at paristexas.gov.
