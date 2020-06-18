A parade and afternoon celebration of Juneteenth will be Saturday, according to Yulanda Reeves.
“We would like to invite all churches and individuals to participate and have a good time,” she said. “You are welcome to bring your tents and chairs to set up and enjoy the celebration.”
The event kicks off with a parade, with registration at 10 a.m., lineup at 10:30 and marching at 11, on the corner of MLK and 20th Street NE. The route follows Fitzhugh, Tudor, 3rd Street NE, crossing Pine Bluff, down Lamar, right on 7th Street NW and ends at Leon Williams Park. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. Awards will be given for best float, most creative mask and best creative T-shirt.
The park celebration will include a special performance of Sir Cheezy, the Dancing Stars Step Team, a dominoes tournament, a dance challenge, free hamburgers and hot dogs for the children, and water games and a slide.
Sponsors are People Helping People.
For information about a vendor booth or parade float, call Reeves at 903-491-2122.
