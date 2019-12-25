Several guest readers stopped by Everett Elementary School.
Author Delores Miles, her dog, Daisy, and husband, Dr. John Miles, visited Kim Perry’s second-grade class to share her new book “Don’t Be Afraid Be Brave with Daisy the Wise Westie” recently.
North Lamar Police Capt. Jeff Akard told the students many ways police are their friends and helpers and should not be feared.
