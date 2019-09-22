Justin Ervin Strawn, 75, of Bogata, Texas, went swiftly to heaven on Sept. 20, 2019. He was certainly greeted with open arms by our Lord and Savior and a host of family.
Services are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with burial following in Bogata Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Justin was born April 12, 1944, in Poplar Grove, Arkansas, at the residence of his parents, Clarence Coleman and Grace Leona Helms Strawn. He grew up in Arkansas as a country boy of a farmer. Justin loved everything outdoors but he also had a love for his mother which drew him indoors and he learned household chores as well. He met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Jane Beaton Strawn, on March 19, 1965, in Arkansas. Justin began raising his family in Arkansas but the job opportunities in Texas caught his eye.
He moved his family to Texas in the early ’70s to start his career in construction, particularly in crane operating. Justin was once on TV being filmed raising up Big Tex at the Texas State Fair. This was an exciting time for his little girls. He would perform duties as a crane operator that would make the strongest of heart faint being so high in the sky, but he loved his line of work. Justin was a very accomplished crane operator, one of the best. Because of this he was heavily sought after to run cranes.
Justin was mechanically minded; he had a knack of figuring out how things worked. He would put his magic touch onto the machines that would seem hopeless and he could breathe life back into them.
In his later years, Justin loved retirement, he would still tinker with mechanic projects, spend time with his four daughters and all of his grandchildren. He loved family gatherings and all the food, fun and laughter. He had a laugh that was infectious and loved telling stories about the ‘good old times’ and especially his hog trapping adventures. Justin enjoyed hunting and trapping hogs and providing food for those who needed it. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone.
His biggest accomplishment, he would say, is that he accepted the Lord as his Savior. Justin was a strong believer in our Lord. He loved spreading the word of the Bible and praying for anyone who needed or requested prayer.
Justin is survived by his loving daughters, Deana and spouse, Martin Hays, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Carolyn and spouse, Jeff Gibson, of Pattonville, Texas, Sharon and spouse, Clint Greer, of Rockwall, Texas, and Melanie and spouse, Jeramiah Handlin, of Powderly, Texas; two brothers, Elwin and wife, Patricia Strawn, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, and Jerrell and wife, Cynthia Strawn, of Vicksburg, Mississippi; a brother-in-law, Dan Beaton of West Helena, Arkansas; grandchildren, Paige and spouse, Tee Green, Lily Gibson, Hollie Greer, Paydan, Miah and Lanie Handlin; and two great-grandchildren, Georgia and Truman Green; along with a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and a plethora of friends.
Those who went on before Justin are his loving wife of 44 years, Carolyn Jane Beaton Strawn; parents, Clarence Coleman and Grace Leona Helms Strawn; brothers, Van and wife, Diane Strawn, and Arliss Strawn; and a sister, Opal and husband, Sanford Pickens; and a special cousin who was considered a brother, James Helms.
Casket bearers will be Martin Hays, Clint Greer, Jeff Gibson, Jeramiah Handlin and Tee Green.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
