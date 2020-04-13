There is finally some light at the end of the tunnel. The Covid-19 pandemic appears to be slowing down, ever so slightly. The social distancing and mitigation strategies appear to be working. However, this is no time to be complacent, and it is imperative that we continue to follow these guidelines until this pandemic is over.
Even though the pandemic may come to an end at some point in the near future, this disease is here to stay. This infection will be a part of the medical pathologic spectrum from here on. Therefore, it is important that we develop prevention and treatment strategies to combat this virus.
Vaccines are in development and appear promising. However, it may still take 12 to 18 months to develop a satisfactory approved vaccine that is suitable for the general population. In the meantime, focus is on developing drugs to treat this disease. Many new drugs (and old) are being tried to treat Covid-19. One of the more sensationalized combinations is hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. However, these drugs are unproven, and efficacy data is preliminary. A second drug, an antiviral called remdesivir is in clinical trials as well. But there is still no known treatment or cure for this disease. Therefore, many drugs are in development and in clinical trials.
One such class of drugs in clinical trials is the class of BTK (Bruton tyrosine kinase) inhibitors. These are drugs that are currently used to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (a common type of cancer). There are many similarities between antiviral therapy and anti-cancer treatment. Both target the genome (of the virus or cancer cell) and cause cell death.
The good news is that we do know the full genetic composition of the coronavirus. This is a large single-stranded RNA virus with about 30,000 bases (by comparison, the human genome has about 3 billion bases). Any drug that either inhibits the replication of the virus, or slows down the host immune response, theoretically may be effective. BTK inhibitors inhibit the enzyme BTK, which is a crucial part of the B-cell receptor signaling pathway. Certain leukemias and lymphomas use B-cell receptor signaling for growth and survival. The rationale for using BTK inhibitors in cancer, therefore, is to block this signaling and trigger cell death (of cancer). This mechanism of action may have a role in viral death as well.
Coronavirus infection initially starts by establishment of residence in the host — particularly in the pulmonary epithelium. Subsequently, it produces local inflammation (a viral pneumonia). The final stage of this infection is hyper-inflammation with generalized inflammatory response and end-organ damage. This severe inflammatory response can cause life-threatening cardio- pulmonary collapse and death.
Since this viral-induced cytokine storm is largely responsible for the immuno-pathologic damage, blunting this response is important in treatment. This is where BTK inhibitors are believed to be of benefit. Imbruvica, an oral drug (BTK inhibitor), approved and used widely to treat CLL, has shown remarkable responses in this malignancy with manageable side-effects. Therefore, safety data already exists with this class of drugs and should help reduce the time to approval if efficacy endpoints are met. Besides BTK inhibitors, several other drugs are being studied to treat coronavirus.
Texas oncology, in partnership with US Oncology Research, is an active participant in many clinical trials involving various cancers. Trials involving BTK inhibitors and other targeted agents for Covid-19 are in early stages of development at selected sites. I am the principal investigator for US Oncology/ Texas Oncology Paris. For information on availability of such trials, contact Texas Oncology at 903-785-0031.
Clinical trials are an excellent option for any patient affected by Covid-19 who desires and qualifies for such a treatment. Of course, like any other clinical trial, no guarantees of benefit or success can be made. However, trials are an important step in advancement of Science, and development of new treatments.
Hopefully between new therapeutics and a vaccine, Coronavirus will be a disease that can be easily controlled, and not be a strain on society, our economy or the medical infrastructure.
