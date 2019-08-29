Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that work to replace two rural bridges in Lamar and Red River counties began Wednesday.
Contractor Stateline Construction LLC was granted 122 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $650,000. The projects should be complete in about eight months, officials said.
The contractor will replace the bridge on Lamar County Road 14850 at Robertson Creek, and the bridge on Red River County Road 1470 at Mustang Creek. Both roads will be closed until the new bridge is completed.
The contractor planned to work on the Robertson Creek bridge first. After that project is complete, the contractor will begin work at the Mustang Creek bridge, officials said.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through any work zone. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
For information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or 903-737-9213.
