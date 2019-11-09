Circle of Light
Members of the Circle of Light recently began the club’s 2019-2020 study of the book “Love Carved in Stone” by Eugenia Anne Gamble.
The first session was held at the home of Pamela Brown and began with a brunch of pecan cake, quiche, fruit and beverages as members arrived. New member, Jamie Killingsworth, was welcomed to the group.
Cindy Walker, moderator, opened the gathering with a prayer before reviewing business items of the circle and upcoming events of Central Presbyterian.
Louise Hagood was thanked for compiling and printing the 2019-2020 year book.
The Introduction to the study book was presented by Jimmie Kruntorad who also led the first lesson, “Words of Love: I am Your God; You Shall Have No Others.”
The second lesson was held in the Alice Fairfax Stone Fellowship Hall of Central Presbyterian with Jimmie Kruntorad serving as hostess. Members enjoyed coffeecake, fresh berries and peanut candy corn nibbles with beverages while reviewing concerns of the congregation and friends of members. Walker announced a stuffed baked potato luncheon is set for after church on Nov. 10. She reported the anniversary open houses for both Central Presbyterian and Central Day School were deemed successful. Another fun time was the Creepy Dinner with foods prepared with a Halloween motif.
Sally Cecil presented the second lesson of the series, “Words of Love: Don’t Trivialize My Name.” Members shared their personal nicknames and the effects, both pro and con, of nicknames. Participating in the two lesson sessions in addition to Kruntorad and Cecil were Melissa Darrow, Linda Lair, Gloria Abbett, Pamela Brown, Caroleen Thornton, Cheryl Rogers and Jamie Killingsworth.
A third lesson will be held at the home of Martha Hickman in November and will focus upon remembering the Sabbath. Pamela Brown will lead this lesson.
The Roundtable
The Roundtable of Paris held its monthly meeting on Oct. 21, at Calvary United Methodist Church.
President Connie Dodd presided and led the group in a prayer before refreshments were served by the hostesses. The program was presented by new member and new Paris resident, Barbara Florentine, and her therapy dog, Dallas.
Printed minutes were provided to the group by secretary DiAnne Pruett, and they were approved. Treasurer Ulla Raus presented her report. Corrections to the yearbook were made.
Hostesses were Joanie Moore, Laura Woodroof, Emily Neeley and Barbara Florentine. There were 18 members and one guest, Linda Vandiver, present. The next meeting will be on Dec. 16.
