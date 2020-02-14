Sylvia M. Provence Coggins

Sylvia Mae Coggins went to be with the Lord, at the age of 90, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Sylvia was born on July 22, 1929, in Bogata, Texas, to Rosalie and Ruther Baird.
She is survived by her son, Bobby G. Provence and wife, Kathleen, of Jones Creek, Texas; her grandchildren, Michael A. Provence and wife, Jenny, of Waco, Texas, Clayton D. Provence and wife, Sarah, of Corpus Christi, Texas; one sister, Linda Shinnick, of Bossier City, Louisiana; and brother, Roger Baird, of Arcadia, Louisiana. She also has six great-grandchildren, Kenna Provence, Dacey Provence, Cord Provence, Gage Provence, Claire Provence and Gwyneth Provence. She was also survived by many nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by husbands, Auston Provence and Seabron Coggins; and a sister, Ludie Vaughan, of Baytown, Texas.
Sylvia was a long-time businesswoman, part-owner and bookkeeper with husband Auston at Provence Exxon in Freeport, Texas. They also owned and operated a resort business in Buchanan Dam, Texas. They retired to Bogata where they owned and operated a laundry.
Sylvia was an avid league bowler for many years in Freeport and traveled to state tournaments and has many trophies and awards. She loved to crochet and quilt. She sold many crocheted purses while at the laundry. She loved to play 42 dominoes and bingo, word search puzzles and was an avid reader, especially Amish romance books. And don’t you dare interrupt her during her Dallas Cowboys games. Her favorites were coach Tom Landry and quarterback Roger Staubach.
Sylvia loved her friends, her church, her grand and great-grandchildren, and life.
We would like to thank Sylvia’s caregiver family who provided safe and loving care allowing her to remain home the last years of her life.
Services for Sylvia will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at First United Methodist Church, 202 N. Main St., Bogata, TX, with Pastor Dr. Ed Lee leading the service. Viewing will be on Friday, Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wood Funeral Homes, 414 N. Main St., Bogata, TX. Interment will be at Cuthand Cemetery. There will be no graveside services due to probable weather and cemetery conditions.
An on-line guest registry is available at Woodfuneralhomes.net.
