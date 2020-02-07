The members of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild had no idea last year how popular their inaugural Mother’s Day weekend quilt show was going to be. By the time the doors closed, more than 1,300 people had attended the event, helping the guild to raise more than $2,000 for three local charities.
And now the club is back in action to plan its next show, scheduled for May 8 and 9 at the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris. Anyone interested in registering a quilt for the show and contest must complete the application form, available on the organization’s website at parisquiltshow.com, by March 31, organizers said.
Last year, there were 185 quilts submitted, 107 of which were judged in the contest. Given the response to last year’s show, called Eiffel in Love with Quilts, organizers believe there will be an increase in participation.
“Now last year we were out putting banners around town two weeks before the event, and we had several people stop us on the street and say, ‘I have a quilt I would really like to enter.” And we were past the deadline, and we were full, and we just don’t want to see that again,” said Shelly Deupree, the event’s marketing chair.
All experience levels are welcome to attend and participate, Deupree said.
“It’s not as hard as people think it is. I mean, if I can do it, then anybody can do it,” she said.
Deupree said the Red River Valley Quilt Guild’s show is set apart from others in that it’s not just a show with quilts and vendors, but an active fundraiser for the local community. Three quilts created by the guild will be raffled off to support first responders such as the Paris Police Department, the Paris Fire Department and Paris EMS. Proceeds will be divided among the local Adopt-a-Cop and 100 Club programs.
Adopt-a-Cop helps fund local peace officers by paying for equipment and other important supplies needed to keep them safe while they help protect us. The 100 Club requires a minimum $100 donation to join, and if an officer is killed in the line of duty, $10,000 will be given to the family within 24 hours to help keep their worries off of money matters.
“Last year, you know, it was just a dream that we had to, to do this, because so many of the quilters go to other quilt shows, and we just kept thinking there’s no reason we couldn’t have one here in Paris, and so we did. And last year, it was just fabulous,” said Jackie Robinson, the event chair.
“You know, don’t be afraid to enter,” she added. “That’s the thing. It’s just that, it is a lot of fun and one of the things that I was so just in awe about last year was watching people meet each other that they had not seen in a long, long time standing in front of a quilt and discussing it or whatever, and it was just so cool to see that. It brought a lot of people together.”
Several guild members are helping to organize the event, including Stacy Miller, Connie Steadman and Diana Zehetmer.
