Sometimes the words “poverty simulation” rub me the wrong way.
On Friday, the United Way of Lamar County and the Paris Kiwanis Club partnered to host a poverty simulation. The experience is designed to help participants understand what it’s like to live in a typical low-income family trying to make ends meet from month to month.
Participants are given a role in a family that’s struggling through poverty, and in a few hours, they must navigate four months of making ends meet and paying food, transportation and rent, along with covering unexpected expenses, like medical emergencies, appliance breakdowns and lawyer fees. There’s a few curveballs, too, like job loss, a new baby or an arrest.
Organizers stress the importance of the event being a simulation, not a game. But like a game, there is a light at the end of tunnel for participants that doesn’t exist for those in poverty — the simulation will end. Participants might be surprised to see how a potentially minor issue for them becomes a roadblock to a poor person, but it’s not their life. It’s not their reality.
Still, something is better than nothing — a mantra for those living in poverty. If participants gain an ounce of understanding, then the event is worth it. If one less person offers the easier-said-than-done advice that poor people should save their money, make better decisions or get a better job, then it’s worth it.
I didn’t participate in the simulation, and I don’t have to in order to understand. I know because I’ve been there.
My family wasn’t always poor, but when juvenile diabetes robbed my father of his health, things spiraled downward quickly. By the time I was 12, I was living with guardians in substandard conditions. My father died the year before, and my mother was behind bars for writing enough bad checks — to feed me and my little sister — to make her a felon.
So I spent my teen years in a two-bedroom mobile home living with people who didn’t care what I did as long as it didn’t attract the police and as long as they collected the Social Security checks that came for me and my sister. I gave up the only free bedroom to my sister while my bed was a foam pad rolled out every night on a living room carpet that was often wet with dog urine. Something is better than nothing, I told myself.
By my 16th birthday, my sister had run away and fell under the guardianship of a friend’s mother. It was a better situation for her. I ran away too, only to be arrested at gunpoint by police in a city a half hour away because I “looked suspicious.” I spent 53 days in a state-run children’s aide home before convincing a judge to put me back into my mother’s custody since she was freed from prison.
A year later, she was on her way home from work when a semi crossed the yellow line and smacked into her car. She suffered internal bleeding and two broken hips. In one fell swoop we lost her income, lost our only car and went tens of thousands of dollars into medical debt. When we lost the nice apartment we lived in, we moved right back into the trailer park I had run away from as a teen.
I spent a couple years after high school caring for my mother and working low-wage jobs in the area until the radiator in the car the state helped me buy blew up. I was 21 years old and living at home on my mother’s disability checks and food stamps after losing my job because my car was gone.
So, I packed up a computer I built from spare parts and two duffel bags of clothes, and I hitchhiked from southwestern Pennsylvania to Dallas, where only an emergency Salvation Army shelter kept me from sleeping on the streets.
It took a couple of hand-ups — my grandma bought me a bus ticket to Shreveport, where my sister and brother provided short-term housing while I found work as a taxi driver — and a few years of living in a motel before I had enough money to rent my own apartment, to finally stop being homeless.
No simulation will prepare you for poverty, for the things you’d do for food and a roof or the choices you’d have to make. But something is better than nothing, and I hope that if you haven’t participated in a poverty simulation, that you’ll consider doing so. I hope it provides the understanding and empathy needed to spur action to reduce poverty in the community.
