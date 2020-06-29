Charles Waldrum passed away on Friday, June 26, surrounded by people who loved him dearly. His long struggle has come to an end and his loved ones will remember him always.
Charles was born at home in Savoy, Texas, on March 14, 1944, to Milburn “Mib” Waldrum and Ruth Patillo Waldrum.
Life in rural north Texas in the 1950’s was not always easy and Charles often pitched in to help the family make ends meet. One of the stories he would tell his children was that he started picking cotton at age seven to help support the family. He also learned to drive at age 12 so he could help his father around the family farm.
As a result of the great Texas drought of the 1950’s, the family relocated to the mountain town of Ouray, Colorado. He quickly fell in love with his picturesque new home. He would spend his adolescence exploring the wonders of the mountains and laying the foundation of the man he would become. On the first day of class in his new school, he convinced his peers to elect him to be class president. He would continue to hone his oratory skills in student council and was elected as president of the Colorado state student council. Although he would eventually move back to Texas, a piece of his heart would always remain in Ouray, Colorado.
After graduating high school, he returned to Texas and completed his undergraduate degree at Texas Tech University, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. After completing his degree, he completed law school at The University of Texas in Austin. After completing his law degree and passing the bar exam, Charles returned to north Texas and worked in wine sales in Dallas. He would carry on a love of wine for the rest of his life and no holiday was complete without sharing a bottle of Beaujolais with his family.
Charles began his legal career by being elected as district attorney of Fannin County. At the time, he was the youngest district attorney in the state. After serving as district attorney, he transitioned to private practice in Paris, Texas.
Charles loved living in Paris. He was a respected member of the community and a trusted advisor known for his sound guidance. He enjoyed knowing people everywhere he went and having a wide circle of friends.
The late years of Charles’ life were difficult due to the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. Throughout his life, he had been a source of guidance for many, but as the disease progressed, his family, especially his wife, Nancy, took on the role to protect him and let him keep the dignity he had earned through his life. He was wrapped up in a cocoon of love until the last moment of his life.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Milburn “Mib” and Ruth Patillo Waldrum; and siblings, Harold Joe, Whitt and Linda Waldrum.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Waldrum; children, Jennifer Long and Kit Lindsey, of Paris, Texas, Blair and Stephen Wilson, of Frederick, Maryland, Randy and Carrie Long, of Richardson, Texas and Tate and Laura Waldrum, of San Antonio, Texas; seven beautiful grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Ann Waldrum; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Spring Lake for the loving care provided by the memory care team.
