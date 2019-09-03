STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences officially welcomed the class of 2023 at an Induction Ceremony on the OSU Stillwater campus on Aug. 16. Among the 106 students were Luke Chipman and Jack Kraft, both of Paris.
Chipman has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Baylor University. He is the son of Joel and Melissa Chipman of Paris.
Kraft has a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness from Oklahoma State University. He is the son of Dr. Wallace and Mrs. Jeanne Kraft, also of Paris.
“I was lucky enough to have a dad who is a veterinarian, so I grew up around the business,” Jack Kraft said. “Towards high school I got involved with the business and worked for like 5,000 hours with my dad. After that, I decided that this was something I would enjoy doing for my life. Oklahoma State is a good fit for me. I’m from a relatively small town almost exactly the size of Stillwater. So I was quick to accept the invitation and join the vet team.
“I’m excited to start my program here at Oklahoma State. I’m excited to meet all the people and work towards becoming veterinarians.”
“We are excited for these students to join our DVM program,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the veterinary center. “Since last year we hired many new faculty members who are eager to work with our students, nine of which are new positions including a full-time counselor and wellness coordinator.”
Comprised of 86 females and 20 males, the Class of 2023 represents the states of Arkansas, California, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Vermont.
OSU’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences is one of 30 veterinary colleges in the United States and the only veterinary college in Oklahoma. The center’s Boren Veterinary Medical Hospital is open to the public and provides routine and specialized care for small and large animals. The hospital offers 24-hour emergency care and is certified by the American Animal Hospital Association.
