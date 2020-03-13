One man arrested for trespass, possession of drugs
Paris police responded to a criminal trespass call in the 2500 block of N. Main Street at 9:25 a.m. Thursday. Officers located Brandon Jor-el Scott, 33, and placed him under arrest. Scott had been previously trespassed from the property.
During the arrest, Scott was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and more than 1 gram of methamphetamine. Scott was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. Online jail records indicate he is still incarcerated as of this morning.
Paris man arrested on felony burglary warrant
Chris Dwayne Brooks, 19, of Paris, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. on Thursday, in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue. Brooks had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation. Brooks was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning according to online jail records.
Calls for Service: Paris Police responded to 111 calls for service, and arrested five people on March 12, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.