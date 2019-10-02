I usually read at least a couple of books at a time, in addition to browsing around the internet. I have a book on my bedside table and a book in my purse, almost always.
Right now, however, both of those books, and the internet, are getting short shrift, due to the fact that my evenings are being taken up with rehearsals for a play down at Paris Community Theatre, forcing me to spend valuable reading time during the weekends and on my lunch hours running errands, visiting family, getting enough sleep and doing housework.
The book in my purse these days is one that has really made me regret not being able to read it every day.
“Fall and Rise: the story of 9/11,” by Mitchell Zuckoff, is a spell-binder. Yes, we all know how it ends, but this book is stuffed with the minutiae of that day, and fleshed out with personal details on the people who lived through — or perished — on that day.
The author was the lead reporter for The Boston Globe on that fateful day in 2001, heading up a crack editorial team that followed the story as it broke, from the first impacts on the towers, through the realizations that some of the planes hijacked that day originated from their hometown and carried people who called Boston and its suburbs home into the months and years beyond.
Zuckoff has written other books over the years, stories that focused his journalist’s skills and sensibilities on other important news stories, like the deadly raid on the American Embassy in Benghazi. He is a national award-winner several times over and was a member of a Pulitzer Prize-nominated team for his work with the Globe.
I’ve been having to read a few pages at a time, as my schedule permits, and the book, though well written in plain language, is dense with facts and figures and timelines, as well as heart-rending closeup looks at the victims and the survivors of that day.
I haven’t even gotten past the first three hours of that day, and I have been carrying the thing around for weeks.
A familiar name jumped out at me a few days ago as I read over my plate of Chinese food — Bryan Creed Jack.
Jack was 48 when he died on Flight 77 as it impacted the Pentagon, the very building where he had worked for years. He was the nephew of a well-known couple from here in Northeast Texas, and The Paris News carried the story.
He had only been married a few months and was a program analyst for the office of the Secretary of Defense. Had he been in his office that day, and not on a plane to California as part of his job, he would have survived.
I’ve read a lot about 9/11 over the almost two decades since it happened, mostly in newspapers or magazines or on the internet, but there is just something about reading a book that, for me, makes a visceral impact.
Zuckoff’s style, so far as I have read, is not sensational or gory, like some of the accounts of the day I’ve read on the internet or in magazines.
Maybe it’s the lack of pictures in this book that sets it apart from the coverage on TV or the internet. The author’s words are factual, but true in their ability to conjure up the sights and sounds of that terrible day, and evoke emotions too raw to be expressed while sitting in the middle of a fast food restaurant.
I can recommend this book to anyone who appreciates clear, concise factual reporting, that can still bring you to tears as you read it.
“Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11” took Zuckoff eight years to write and publish. It was, I think, worth the wait.
