A 65-year-old woman who died as a result of contracting Covid-19 is the seventh local person to lose their life to the disease.
Paris-Lamar County Health District director Gina Prestridge reported the woman's death shortly before 1 p.m. The case was the second virus-related death that was not connected to the Paris Healthcare Center outbreak, which has 54 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Five people associated with the outbreak have died, the health district previously reported.
The first non-nursing home related death resulting from infection was reported Tuesday.
As of Tuesday evening, there were 105 confirmed cases with 24 recoveries, Prestridge reported. Updated numbers are expected later today.
