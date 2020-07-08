John Arthur Smith, 81, of Oak Ridge, Texas died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at home.
Mr. Smith lay in state from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oak Ridge Church of Christ on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. His family received friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Oak Ridge Church of Christ, 10368 East FM 1550, Ladonia, Texas, with funeral services following. Robert Milton and Clint Norwood officiated; Tom Wishard and Ryan Turner lead congregational singing; Mark Rattan, Tyler Rattan, Brad Rattan and Luke Rattan sang; Marty Kueckelhan, Scott Munger and Ricky Pollard led prayer. Interment followed in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, Honey Grove, Texas.
John was born on March 21, 1939, the son of W. T. and Faye Smith, of Oak Ridge.
He graduated from Ladonia High School, a proud member of the Rattler Class of 1957. He married his high school sweetheart Carol Rattan on March 8, 1958, and never stopped doting on her.
John worked for Campbell’s Soup Company in Paris, becoming a certified electrician, and for General Cable Corporation in Bonham where he served in management and from which he retired in 1994 after 32 years. He also taught electrical courses at Paris Junior College and Campbell’s Soup. He farmed and ranched all of his life and was especially proud of The Smith Angus Farm’s recognition of family ownership since 1870.
John was a lifelong resident of Oak Ridge. He was a member of the Oak Ridge Church of Christ, serving as a deacon and an elder. He served the community in various roles, including the Fannindel Independent School District Board of Trustees, the McCraw Chapel Water Supply Board, the Oak Ridge Cemetery Association Board, the Fannin Soil and Water Conservation District Board, and in an advisory capacity for the new lake. Among his greatest services were the countless volunteer hours he spent repairing the rural water system and the innumerable acts of kindness to fill the needs of others, especially for his family. No one ever worked harder or gave more of himself for his family and friends than John.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Smith, of the home; children and their spouses, Jackie Shelton, of Paris, Michele Smith, of Sulphur Springs, Cindy and Marty Kueckelhan, of Bonham, Stanley Smith, of Dallas and Leasa Baxter, of Oak Ridge. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Blair Shelton and fiancé, Tyler Tongson, Jared Shelton, Shannon and Jackie Thomas, Lane and Aubrey, Jennifer and Colt Compton, Grady and Conley, Quincy Kueckelhan and Haynzli, Brad and Kaylea Baxter and Brian and Krista Baxter and Bryce. Also to be remembered are special friends Sylvia Wishard, Carol Wishard, Rhonda Shinpaugh, Peggy Ellard, Robbie Holloway, Tom Hulsey, James Shaw, Leck Braley and Johnny Braley.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, John Alan Smith and Jeff Smith; his son-in-law, Jimmy Baxter; his granddaughter, Kelayne Kueckelhan; a special aunt, Myrt Smith; and in-laws, Lottie Rattan, Jimmie Doris and Calvin Vessels and Bobby Rattan.
Casket bearers were Brad Baxter, Brian Baxter, Colt Compton, Marty Kueckelhan, Quincy Kueckelhan, Jared Shelton, Stanley Smith and Jackie Thomas. Honorary casket bearers were Harvey Lynn Milton, Jimmy Milton, David Cunningham, Steve Cunningham, Jonathan Mendez, Justin Milton, Scott Munger, Kevin Petrea, Stacey Petrea, Brad Rattan, Mark Rattan, Charlie Thomas, Mike Vessels, Albert White and Danny Wishard.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Ridge Church of Christ, 11372 East FM 1550, Honey Grove, Texas 75446 or the Oak Ridge Cemetery Association, 761 CR 3475, Honey Grove, Texas 75446.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry friends and family may register in John’s Book of Memories at coopersorrells.com.
