JUNE 9 to JUNE 11
FD Assist Police
June 9
10:13 to 10:22 p.m., 1838 Jackson Court.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
June 10
1:28 to 2:43 a.m., 938 23rd St. SE.
9:08 to 9:23 a.m., 2466 FR 137.
Vehicle Fire
June 9
10:05 to 10:36 a.m., 2475 N. Main St.
First Responder-Paris
June 9
8:10 to 8:13 a.m., 425 35th St. NE.
10:39 to 10:50 a.m., 4055 SE Loop 286.
June 10
12:11 to 12:23 a.m., 531 4thSt. NW.
6:15 to 6:49 a.m., 2644 E. Price St.
9:44 to 10:42 a.m., 875 S. Main St.
11:14 a.m., to 3:59 p.m., 20400 Highway 82 W.
3:50 to 3:40 p.m., 955 34th St. SE.
5:59 to 6:06 p.m., 700 7th St. SW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
June 9
7:02 to 7:39 p.m., 3600 N. Main St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
June 9
10:42 to 10:56 a.m., 100 33rd St. NW.
11:48 a.m., to 12:41 p.m., 2220 Polk St.
1:32 to 2:02 p.m., 20th Street NE/Martin Luther King Drive.
Public Service
June 9
8:04 to 8:19 a.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
9:20 to 9:37 a.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
1:24 to 1:38 p.m., 1128 Clarksville St.
3:51 to 4:41 p.m., 344 Hearon St.
June 10
10:16 to 10:23 p.m., 401 19th St. NW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.