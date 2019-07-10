Teddy Wayne Anderson Jr., 62, of Paris, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Cremation is under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.
Wayne, the son of Teddy Wayne Anderson Sr. and Dora Faye O’Neal Anderson, was born on July 19, 1956, in Paris.
He attended North Lamar High School and then began a career at Southwest Foundry where he worked until the plant closed. He then began working in carpentry until his health failed.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Marty Anderson.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Sarah Lindholm Anderson; two daughters, Connie Lester and husband, Charlie and Beverly Weikel and husband, James; four grandchildren, Brittany Iltis and husband, Justice, Brianna Lester, Abby Weikel and Payton Weikel; a great-grandchild, Cate Iltis; one brother, Danny Anderson and wife, Susan; one sister, Tammy Daughtery and husband, Todd; along with a number of nieces and nephews; and many adopted kids and grandkids.
