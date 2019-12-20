Cystic fibrosis is a genetic mutation that impacts the lungs and digestive tract of those who have the disease. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, those with the disorder rarely lived past the age of 5 before treatments, and life expectancy was only 12 by the 1980s.
The disease was first described by Dr. Dorothy Andersen in 1938, and from that point until the 1980s, little progress had been made in treating the disease. Enter Dr. Lap-Chee Tsui; in working with fellow researchers in Canada at the Hospital for Sick Children, he was instrumental in the discovery of the gene that causes cystic fibrosis. Located on chromosome 7, the gene was named cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator or CFTR for short, but what did it do?
The CFTR gene coded for a protein in the cell membrane that acts as a transporter for chloride ions. Think of the protein as a tiny doorway that is supposed to open and let Cl- ions out of the cell and into the surrounding environment. The Cl- ions function to attract water, which keeps the mucus in the lungs and digestive tract more thin and easily moved by cilia. However, if the mucus becomes less watery, it thickens up and the cells cannot move it properly.
The thickened mucus builds up in the lungs, making breathing difficult and causes the patient to get chronic lung infections that damage the lungs over time. The thickened mucus in the digestive tract can make the absorption of nutrients difficult and clog up the release of digestive enzymes from the pancreas. All of this trouble from the mutation of a single gene out of the more than 20,000 we have. Google “HHMI Cystic Fibrosis Mechanism and Treatment,” and you will find a fantastic 2-minute animation to help explain.
Almost 2,000 different mutations in the CFTR gene are known to cause cystic fibrosis. If you Google “Know Your CFTR Mutations,” you will find another great resource, by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, that helps explain them.
Until recently, many of the new drugs on the market, known as CFTR modulators, only worked on small subsets of cystic fibrosis patients. That all changed when the FDA fast-tracked the approval of a drug called Trikafta in late October. Trikafta is perhaps a game-changer because it has shown promise in working on people with an F508del mutation. This mutation is in nearly 90% of cystic fibrosis patients.
The F508del mutation is caused by a small deletion in the CFTR gene, which causes just a single amino acid to be lost of the 1,408 amino acids that build the proper CFTR protein. The loss of this one amino acid makes the CFTR protein deform. The cell recognizes the deformed protein and degrades it, not allowing it to be inserted into the cell membrane.
Trikafta combines three drugs, two of them help reform the shape of the deformed protein so that it is not degraded and does get inserted into the cell membrane, and the third helps the protein open and transport Cl- ions out. Take six minutes to watch a great video on Trikafta titled “New Cystic Fibrosis Treatment a Game-Changer” by SciShow.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles is published every Friday.
