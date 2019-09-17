Good morning, Red River Valley!
The region is now wedged between a high pressure system to the northwest and a low pressure system to the southeast. Today's atmospheric interactions should produce a bit more cloud coverage than Monday, which will help lower temperatures 3 to 5 degrees, National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain wrote in forecast discussion.
Today will be sunny with a high around 95 degrees. Humidity here will help drive the heat index value to around 100 degrees, so you'll want to mindful of the heat and remember to stay hydrated. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of about 72.
Looking forward, we should have one more dry day before rain chances really spike - we're looking at about 50% chance Thursday night.
Plan your week accordingly, and have a great Tuesday!
