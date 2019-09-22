Sam Martin, a retired EMS responder, worked for Paris EMS for 38.5 years, seeing the program advance in both technology and technique. His experience with the department has been “very rewarding,” he said.
“I was a kid when I started, and it was rewarding to take it from a basic service — bandaging, CPR — to an advanced system within five years, paramedics and medications and all of our equipment,” he said. “Plus, with becoming a senior citizen and retiring, it would be nice to ensure these people are still here taking care of me.”
Paris EMS reunited current and former first responders with city officials and staff for a reception Friday evening, celebrating 40 years of service and recognizing one another’s contributions.
Director Kent Klinkerman said he was glad staff had the opportunity to come together, reminisce and celebrate. He was expecting about 40 people, but was pleasantly surprised to see a generous crowd attending, he said, including multiple city departments and emergency personnel.
“Forty years is a long time, and there’s been a lot of people who have worked here, taken care of all the citizens of Paris and Lamar County and all sorts of a variety of calls,” Klinkerman said. “It takes a group effort just to do the day to day of taking care of all the calls that come in. It’s challenging.”
Rep. Gary VanDeaver also attended and gave a brief speech, thanking the department and their families for their dedication. He said a flag was flown in the state capital for them and announced an official resolution recognizing the department’s work. The reception included a photo slideshow of EMS throughout the years, a display of old medical equipment, tables of commemorative plaques and newspaper clippings.
In a brief speech, Klinkerman praised his department’s efforts and attention to care, laughing about how he always nags his staff to fill out their paperwork and pay attention to the little details. The staff in turn presented Klinkerman with a commemorative plaque, thanking him for his leadership and confident guidance for the department’s future.
The calls that stick with him are the difficult ones, Martin said. But working with other responders made it better.
“Sometimes you make a difference and sometimes you don’t, but you go on,” he said. “It’s like a big family, sometimes you have spats and most of the time, generally, you get along and have a good time.”
Lindsay Goodson, who worked for EMS for 10 years and now works with them part time, completed her clinicals with the department after graduating. Fresh out of school, she enjoyed learning in the family environment, she said.
“When things got really bad, you always knew your coworkers had your back,” she said. “Whether it was I went to a bad wreck, it was real hairy, lots of patients, you always knew there was an element of teamwork, working together. I do miss that.”
