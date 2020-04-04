Deport Elementary School Principal Lanny Matthews has announced the third six weeks honor roll for the 2019-20 school year.
A Honor Roll
First-grade: Tatum Barnes, Bryce Cannon, Abram Cavender, Chezy Lopez, Asher Merritt, Alyssa Smith, Carver Smith, Case Whitney and Brayden Whitsell.
Second-grade: Emma Adams, Joshua Ahumada, Jaxon Broomfield, Easton Elrod, Kane French, Adie Goodwin, Trevor Henry, Camden McClain, Brinlee Murphy, Mikah Rector, Connor Spears and Trig Watson.
Third-grade: Kensler Larkin, BrookeLynn Salter and Leah Wells.
Fourth-grade: Evan Adams, Sylvia Currin, Rebecca Goodin, Adalyn Hagood, Tyson Lewis, Benton Mathews and Jacob Todd.
Fifth-grade: Gracie Avance, Mallory Griffin, Clayton Grimes, Emily Hamm, Maverick Leach, Viani Lopez, Alexander Marical, Cheyenne Parks and Laney Woodall.
AB Honor Roll
First-Grade: Braden Barnes, Marlee Bishop and Gabriel Zermeno.
Second-Grade: Alexi Bothwell, Lynnlee Exum, Brelee Gifford, Bentley Griffin, Bella Hilburn, Alynah Lopez and Westin Towers.
Third-Grade: Kynzlee Crawford, Draven Hartgrove, Haven Landiak, Kylie Massey, Cash Teague, Siya Titsworth, Khloe’ Upchurch, Tressie Rosson, Jaice Day, Brooklyn Gilliam and Rileigh Rodgers.
Fourth-Grade: Nathan Beech, Payton Coleman, Jeremiah Denman, Hayden Farmer, Brandon Griffin, Jonathan Grissom, Chloe Lewis, Joaquin Lopez, Cassie Purcella, Jaidyn Smith, Isabella Tompkins, Rylan Towers, Jayden Turner and Gabriel Wells.
Fifth-Grade: Trenton Coleman, Mariajesus Fuerte, Nevaeh Hartgroves, Brianna Lester, Justin Prazak, Arbron Sullivan, Valerie Teague, Marissa Teakell and Jardin Watson.
