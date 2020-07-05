Services for Kevin Dean Juracek, 34, were at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., Lincoln, Nebraska.
The Rev. Jeff Scheich officiated.
Visitation was 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at Roper & Sons Chapel, 4300 O St. in Lincoln with the family greeting friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Kevin died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Kevin Dean Juracek was born Jan. 13, 1986, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Ricky Dean and Gloria Denise Lawson) Juracek. Kevin worked for M.I.P.S. (Multi County Information Processing Services) in technical support.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for more than 13 years. He was an avid gamer and Raiders fan.
He was preceded in death by his cousins, Megan Lawson (S.I.D.S), Carla Lawson Harding (sleep apnea) and Danny Lawson Jr. (drowned) of Paris, Texas; and his grandparents, Frank Lawson (pneumonia) and Lethie Burrow Lawson (cancer) of Cooper, Texas.
Survivors include his spouse, Rachel; daughter, Kenna; son, Kevin Jr. of Lincoln Nebraska; brother, Shane (Sharena) Bennett of Trenton, Texas; sister, Jill Juracek of Lincoln Nebraska; parents-in-law, Sidney and Danialle Staats; brother-in-law, Josh Staats; and sister-in-law, Cassia Staats, all of Lincoln, Nebraska; nephews, Rickey Vallette and Wyatt Bennett of Trenton, Texas; Laramy Smith of Paris, Texas; niece, Nevaeh Bennett of Trenton, Texas; and grandparents, Richard and Sharlene Juracek of Norfolk, Nebraska, Herschel and Phyllis Staats of Lincoln Nebraska and Bruce and SanDee Michaelson of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Pallbearers were his brother, Shane Bennett, cousin, Jim Melton, and friends, Chris Cox, Andrew Schmitt, Colby Turpin and Travis Stemen.
Military honors were conducted by the Nebraska Army National Honor Guard.
Interment was in Wyuka Cemetary, Lincoln, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.