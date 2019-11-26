Paris police arrested 35-year-old David Sirbron Royal of Paris at 10:09 p.m Monday.
Officers were called to a suspicious person call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue, and learned the person had entered a vehicle and was attempting to leave when they were detained.
The person was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Royal was a passenger in the vehicle. He gave the officers a false name and was later found to have an outstanding felony parole violation warrant. He was booked and transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Man goes to hospital with gunshot wound
At around midnight this morning, Paris officers responded to a shots fired call around the 1600 block of Johnson Street. Officers were unable to locate the incident.
At about 12:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man walked in to the emergency room at Paris Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his arm. The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday.
