Bulletin Board

TODAY
Novice Volunteer Fire Department All You Can Eat Chili Supper Fundraiser: Noon to 8 p.m., hot, medium and mild chili, turkey chili, stew, beans, cornbread, hot dogs, Frito pies and homemade desserts, $8 adults, $4 for children 4 to 11 and children under 4 eat free; door prizes and dessert auction, drawing for a rifle at 8 p.m., do not have to be present to win, tickets $1 or $5 for six, 13834 FR 195.
Brown Bag Lunch Speaker Series: Noon to 1 p.m., Reagan Skaggs of the Paris Kiwanis Club on history of Kiwanis and present day activities, Sam Bell Maxey House, 812 S. Church St.
Deadline to register for AgriLife Meal Planning and Prep 101: cost is free, call 903-737-2443 to RSVP.
Historic Clarksville Ghostwalk: 7 p.m. at the Red River County Courthouse. Spine-tingling happenings with a little history thrown in. Enter two haunted houses. $10 adults, $5 kids (12 and under). For information, call 903-427-5570 and leave a message. Must be accompanied by an adult for 16 years and under.
SATURDAY
Historic Clarksville Ghostwalk: 7 p.m. at the Red River County Courthouse. Spine-tingling happenings with a little history thrown in. Enter two haunted houses. $10 adults, $5 kids (12 and under). For information, call 903-427-5570 and leave a message. Must be accompanied by an adult for 16 years and under.
St. Joseph’s Community Foundation’s Blessing of the Graves: 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery to honor all sisters who served the community and started the foundation.
NOV. 5
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Johnny Williams will discuss Veterans’ Day.
Meal Planning and Prep 101: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Oak Park Gym/City Square, 2515 Bonham St., hosted by Texas A&M AgrLife, cost is free, limited spots available, register by Nov. 1, call 903-737-2443.
Paris Junior College Fall Choir Concert: 7 p.m., DeShong Chapel, PJC, 2400 Clarksville St. The concert is free.
NOV. 7
Paris Masonic Lodge 27 meeting: Dinner at 6:30 p.m., Lodge opens at 7:30 p.m. All Masons welcome.
