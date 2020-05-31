CLARKSVILLE — The total number of Covid-19 cases in Red River County since testing began in March hit 70 on Sunday, Mayor Ann Rushing said in an evening Facebook post.
County Judge L.D. Williamson was told there were 14 new confirmed cases Sunday when he called the state about the number changing without the county getting notification, Rushing said.
Four more cases were called in at some point over the weekend, giving the county 18 more cases since Saturday.
"14 are residents at (Clarksville Nursing Center) and 4 are community residents. There are as many males as females," Rushing's post states. "Prayers for our community. Prayers for the sick, the lonely and the heart broken. People in our community that are loved and need our prayers. Pray that they recover."
There have been eight deaths in the county related to Covid-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
