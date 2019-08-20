In what has become a mainstay of the Downtown Farmer’s market, the annual Hatch Chile Fest, featuring the famous pepper from New Mexico, will warm up Market Square on Aug. 31.
The event will feature hatch chile sliders, roasted chiles for sale, snow cones to cool down, live music and games for children.
The fest starts at 8 a.m. at Market Square, 400 1st St. SW, and runs until 2 p.m.
Volunteers for the event can sign up on www.signupgenius.com/go/70a094fabae29a02-hatch1, with spots open for snow cones and cooking and serving the sliders.
For information, contact Cheri Bedford at cbedford@paristexas.gov or call 903-784-9289.
