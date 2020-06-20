Mary Helen Slagle, 85, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Brentwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Chris Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Slagle, the daughter of D.R. Stansell and Bettie Stone Stansell, was born on July 13, 1934, in Blossom.
She was a babysitter and known as “Memaw” to all the kids.
She married James N. “Doodle” Slagle in 1953, and he preceded her in death in 2001.
Mary Helen was a Christian and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Slagle and wife, Terri, of Reno and Paul Slagle and wife, Cindy, of Arlington; three grandchildren, Laura Slagle McCloud, Brad Slagle and Jennifer Valdez and husband, Manuel; great-grandchildren, Skylar Woodard Nutt and husband, Neil, Ralee Thomas, Sebastian Slagle, Manuel Valdez IV and Alicia Valdez; a great-great-granddaughter, Harley Nutt; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
