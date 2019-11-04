The Paris Fire Department announced Cairo Myles-Brown of Justiss Elementary as the overall winner for the annual fourth grade fire prevention poster contest Monday.
Over 500 fourth grade students turned in posters this year from Chisum Elementary, Bailey Intermediate, Aikin Elementary, Justiss Elementary, Trinity Christian Academy, Blossom Elementary, Deport Elementary and Aaron Parker Elementary. Paris Fire driver/engineer Cade Oats facilitated this year's contest by visiting the schools and inviting them to design a poster with fire prevention and fire safety as the theme. Three finalists were then selected from each school and visited Station No. 1 accompanied by principals, teachers and family members to receive a trophy, proclaiming them a 2019 poster contest finalist. The overall winner was selected by a team of firefighters, using an objective scoring system based on originality, content, neatness and clarity. The results were close, and it is always very difficult for the firefighters to decide on the best overall poster.
The poster contest is part of Fire Prevention Week, which was officially Oct. 6 to 12, but due to the volume of activities, the entire month of October is Fire Prevention Month for the Paris Fire Department.
The Paris Fire Department would like to congratulate the winners from each school represented and the overall winner as listed below:
Chisum Elementary School - Brooklyn Ingram, Kolby Myers, Kamora Scott
Justiss Elementary - Cairo Myles-Brown, Kadron Perkins, Aasiah Martinez
Blossom Elementary - Sarah Stemen, Joshua Broadway, Landry Bounds
Deport Elementary - Brylie Mauldin, Adalyn Hagood, Layton Atteberry
Trinity Christian Academy - Myka Hollenshead, Aubrey Thiessen, Zoey Syring
Bailey Intermediate School - Ellie Michael, Gabby Lawson, Michael Cruz
Aikin Elementary - Philip Leonard Reyes, Addison Bedford, Lillian Newberry
Aaron Parker Elementary - Khyri Williams, Caitlyn Whitt, Aysheh Joudah
The Paris Fire Department appreciates each elementary school, its teachers, administrators and parents for allowing all the fourth grade students of Lamar County to participate. Fire safety and prevention can start at any age and it will save lives.
If you have questions on fire prevention or fire safety, please call the Paris Fire Department at 903-784-9225.
