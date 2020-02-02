Funeral services for Bois Carrol Williams, lovingly known as Butch, will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Steve Deaton officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Oklahoma.
Butch passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Plano, Texas, at the age of 77.
Bois “Butch” Carrol Williams was born on Oct. 9, 1942, to Baynham and Oreeta “Candi” Williams in Durant, Oklahoma. Butch graduated from Blue High School in 1960 and Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1966. He married the love of his life, Jane Williams, in Grant, Oklahoma, on Aug. 23, 1967. He was an avid baseball and football fan; he loved going fishing and camping all over the United States. Butch took great pride in being a granddad and loved to chase after his granddaughters. He was an active member of Clayton Avnue Baptist Church in Hugo, Oklahoma. Butch never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Baynham and Oreeta Williams; in-laws, Woodrow and Katheryn Wyatt; and brother-in-law, Sonny Hart.
Butch leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Jane, of Powderly, Texas; daughter, Lana McElroy, and husband, Michael, of Idabel, Oklahoma; son, Seth Williams, and wife, Kally, of Powderly, Texas; granddaughters, Emerson and Harper McElroy, of Idabel, Oklahoma; sister, Bonnita Hart, of Durant, Oklahoma; sister, Bobbie Brown, and husband, Jerry, of Durant, Oklahoma; nephew, Brian Hart, and wife, Kristen, of Bokchito, Oklahoma; nephew, Lance Brown, and wife, Michelle, of Denton, Texas; nephew, Chris Hart, of Durant, Oklahoma; niece, Candi Freeman, and husband, Rick, of Fairfax, Virginia; nephew, Chance Edwards, and wife, Mandy, of Hugo, Oklahoma; nephew, Clay Edwards, and wife, Meredith, of Atoka, Oklahoma; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews, and extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clayton Avenue Baptist Church in honor of Butch.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at praterlampton.com.
