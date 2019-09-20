Joel Ereman, beloved husband, son and brother, passed away at the age of 44, into Jesus’ loving arms on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the Open Air Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, with the Rev. Don Morton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
He leaves behind his wife, Andrea Ereman; his mother, Beth Ereman; and his brothers, Lonnie and Darrell Ereman; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his father-in-law, David Armstrong; brother-in-Law, Marcus Armstrong; and other dear family and friends.
He was the light of our lives and we shall make sure that light is carried on brightly in our memories of him. We will see you soon over the river Jordan.
Online condolences may be made to the Ereman family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
