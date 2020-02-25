Research has shown that children who attend pre-kindergarten classes develop key social skills, learn pre-math and literacy skills and become prepared for the school setting. And it will soon be time to register area children for that foundation at T.G. Givens Early Childhood Center.
Registration for children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 to attend for the 2020-21 school year will begin April 6. Registration times are from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or by appointment by calling 903-737-7466.
In addition to being 4 years old, children must meet one or more of the following criteria:
- be educationally disadvantaged (able to participate in the national free or reduced-price lunch program);
- be unable to speak or comprehend the English language;
- be homeless;
- be a child of a military parent;
- is in or has ever been in the conservatorship of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (foster care); or
- Be the child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas Award as a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical first responder.
Households of two earning $21,983 annually or less qualify for free lunch while the same sized household earning $31,284 a year or less qualifies for reduced-price lunch. For each additional person in the household, add $5,746 per year for free lunch income requirements and $8,177 per year for reduced-price. A household of four earning $33,475 annually or less qualifies for free lunch, while earnings of $47,638 or less qualifies the household for reduced-price lunch, according to an income information chart.
Documents required for registration include the child’s official birth certificate; up-to-date immunization records or official paperwork to deny immunizations; Social Security card; custody papers, if applicable; proof of residency; proof of income; parent or guardian driver’s license; and military ID, if applicable. Proof of income may include pay stubs, Social Security, disability, child support, etc. A W-2 is only accepted for non-wage earners, according to Paris ISD.
To complete enrollment, all required documents should be filed with the Givens registrar, however, the completion of paperwork does not guarantee enrollment, the school district warns. Students are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Parents may request a specific teacher, but all required documents must be submitted before doing so and the request must be made in person. The principal will finalize class placement, according to Paris ISD.
Although everyone is welcome to apply, all out-of-district transfer applications will be placed on a waiting list until after all in-district students have been registered.
For information, contact registrar Cindy Cass at cindy.cass@parisisd.net, 903-737-7512 or the school office, 903-737-7466.
