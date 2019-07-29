Dorothy Stevenson Parker, 96, of Paris, died at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bill Coleman officiating. Private family burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time, prior to the service on Tuesday. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Dorothy was born on May 10, 1923, in Roby, Texas, to Fred and Lola Stevenson.
She graduated from Hardin-Simmons College with a degree in Education. Mrs. Parker was a member of the Cowgirls spirit group, the first HSU club open to women, which was the predecessor of many drill teams.
She married Robert L. Parker on Oct. 31, 1943 and moved to Paris, Texas in 1951, where Robert owned and operated a ranch on the Red River, a few years after which he co-founded Texas Sesame. After several years, he merged his division of the company with Paris Milling Company, which he operated until its sale to Archer Daniels Midland. After his retirement, he obtained his broker’s license and owned and operated a real estate company until his second retirement.
Dorothy and Robert enjoyed many years of family life, traveling and being involved in Republican politics.
She was a member of the PTA, a Cub Scout Den Mother and they were active members of First United Methodist Church, where Dorothy was a member of the choir, and served as a member of the Pastor-Parish Relations Committee in 1984, the Methodist denomination’s 200th birthday in the United States.
She was a long-time member of C’est la Vie and Roundtable luncheon clubs and she and Robert were members of the Supper Club at Paris Golf & Country Club. Her biggest thrill might have been driving on the Autobahn in Germany, where there is no speed limit.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Robert; and daughter, Julie.
She is survived by daughter, Lynnda Jenkins and husband, Jarrell; son, Bob Parker; and grandson, Lance Lokey.
