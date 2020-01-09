Paris Police Department

JAN. 8 to JAN. 9

Paris Police Department

Tiffany Deann Sasser, 39: Criminal nonsupport, driving while license invalid with previous convictions /suspensions without financial responsibility.

Marlon Wesley Oneal, Jr., 31: No Driver’s license (when unlicensed), display expired license plate.

Cornelius Dontra Gunn, 28: Violation of parole.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Gordan Grant Castor, 39: District court commit/indecency with a child/exposes.

Joshua Lee Walker, 30: Online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct.

Reno Police Department

Ashton Garrett Lester, 19: Failure to maintain financial responsibility, violation of promise to appear (Uniform Act).

Kedria Marshae Fountain, 28: Assault (Class C)/family violence.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.