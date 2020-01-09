JAN. 8 to JAN. 9
Paris Police Department
Tiffany Deann Sasser, 39: Criminal nonsupport, driving while license invalid with previous convictions /suspensions without financial responsibility.
Marlon Wesley Oneal, Jr., 31: No Driver’s license (when unlicensed), display expired license plate.
Cornelius Dontra Gunn, 28: Violation of parole.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jason Gordan Grant Castor, 39: District court commit/indecency with a child/exposes.
Joshua Lee Walker, 30: Online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct.
Reno Police Department
Ashton Garrett Lester, 19: Failure to maintain financial responsibility, violation of promise to appear (Uniform Act).
Kedria Marshae Fountain, 28: Assault (Class C)/family violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.