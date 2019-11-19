Paris police responded to a vehicle theft call in the 500 block of West Provine Street. The complainant reported someone stole a tan 1982 Chevrolet pickup truck out of his backyard during the day Monday. An investigation is ongoing.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 141 calls for service and arrested four people Monday.
