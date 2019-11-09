Good morning, Red River Valley!
Watch for areas of patchy frost this morning as overnight lows dipped to around 33 and wind chill making it feel just a tad colder. Patches of fog might also be hanging around, but it won't be for long as a low pressure system allows warm winds from the south to work with sunny skies to bring our high to about 62.
Tonight will be clear and not as cool as Friday night as the low is expected to dip only to about 43.
Sunday will be even warmer, again thanks to sunny skies and warm southern winds, with a high near 68. Clouds should start to roll back in Sunday night, though, leaving us with a 30% chance for rain after midnight. That will lead into a potentially wet Veterans Day, currently forecast with a 70% chance of rain and a high that reaches only to the lower 50s before falling back into the 40s, thanks to a particularly nippy cold front.
So enjoy the warm weekend, thank a veteran and have a great Saturday!
