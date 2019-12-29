Good morning, Red River Valley!
Westerly winds are expected today behind the cool front that brought yesterday's storms. Expect cooler temperatures today as the high is forecast at 56 under a partly sunny sky. Winds will vary between 5 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 20.
Clouds should clear out by tonight, leaving the region with clear skies and a low around 35 as we lose the daytime heat. Winds will continue from the west at around 10 mph.
Winds will shift slightly Monday to come from the west northwest, and that will keep us a few degrees cooler, at around 52, despite a sunny day.
New Year's Day is approaching. Have you set your resolution? Have a great Sunday!
