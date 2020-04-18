Sharon Rambo died in her home on April 8, after a two-year period of failing health.
Sharon was born in Whitewright, Texas, but her family soon moved to Honey Grove, Texas, where she spent most of her childhood.
Sharon often described her youth as being like an Andy Hardy movie, full of quirky, happy, loving people. She and her “Little Brother” Jes David McIver had an extraordinary relationship, supporting each other through life’s events with devotion and clever teasing.
After she graduated high school in Honey Grove, she attended Texas Tech, where she met the love of her life, Gerald (Buddie) Rambo, a dashing World War II pilot. They married on Dec. 26, 1946.
After they completed their degrees, Buddie returned to the Air Force, and they spent a career living the military experiences that come with frequent moves to bases across the U.S., Europe and Asia. No matter how temporary each assignment was, Sharon made each location a home for her husband and their children, Penelope Rambo, Rebecca Rambo, Jennifer Rambo Shipman and Jerry McIver Rambo.
Born with sharp intellect, quick wit and fierce determination, Sharon was a voracious learner, and resolute in her decisions. She was an avid reader, and had a gift for numbers, but not for spelling. She completed a master’s degree in business at George Washington University when she was 36, while raising four children under the age of 14. During her 50s, she was employed in several part-time positions that required her to learn challenging skills. In her 60s she decided to learn to use a desktop computer, and she continued to learn more modern computer technologies, with help from her son-in-law, Art Lang, for the rest of her life.
She upgraded her Cadillacs every few years, partly so that she could learn and use their latest tech features. At age 64 she decided to end her habit of smoking cigarettes, which she had begun in high school, and never smoked again. Her intellect, wit, and determination never left her. They made it possible for her to get through the heart-wrenching deaths of her son, her husband, and one of her daughters, and for her to be able to find pleasure in life again. Those qualities remained with her even as she prepared for her own death.
Sharon was the center of attention in any room. She always dressed as if she were putting on a style show, and her gaiety complemented her command of conversations. She loved social events of any kind. She was a sought-after bridge partner, belonging to multiple bridge clubs everywhere she lived. She loved dancing, especially to Frank Sinatra. She loved golfing with Buddie and with friends. Most of all, she loved shopping.
Despite frequent moves, Sharon maintained close friendships with people she cherished, several of those friendships lasting more than 70 years. She was especially grateful for the friends who shared their good company, as well as kind assistance, when her health was failing.
Sharon was proud of each of her children and encouraged them in their pursuits of their individual lives.
Some of her fondest memories were of spending time caring for her young grandchildren, and taking them on vacation trips throughout the U.S. In recent years it delighted her to hear her great-grandchildren call her “GeGe.”
Sharon had a life-long commitment to helping people and animals in need. She generously contributed financially, and volunteered thousands of hours of her time to organizations that provide educational opportunities, medical and emotional care, food and clothing, and protection for domestic animals and wildlife.
After moving to Denison in 2005, one of her most fulfilling volunteer experiences was at the gift shop at Texoma Medical Center, where she worked for a decade.
Honoring her wishes, no funeral services will be held. Friends are encouraged to celebrate her life in a manner of their choice.
Donations in her memory can be made to either of her favorite charitable organizations, Doctors Without Borders or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. The online register book may be signed at waldofuneral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.