The way of doing business changed abruptly for local health care providers when the coronavirus threat made its recent appearance in Paris.
“I’ve been in practice as a nurse practitioner for 26 years, and we changed how we do things in one day in response to this emergency,” Kendra Proctor with Paris Family Physicians, 1128 Clarksville St., said Tuesday. “We went to mediconference to try to protect both our staff and our patients from possible exposure.”
Proctor said she is doing both well visits and sick visits from the privacy of her office with one computer focused on a link with a patient at home and another filled with chart information.
“I’ve seen everything from pink eye to sore throats to gall bladders to regular six-month check-ups,” Proctor said.
Health care providers all have beefed up office procedures in an effort to limit exposure.
“We have closed our office at the front door and require temperature checks,” Proctor said. “If a patient has fever, they are asked to go out to their vehicle and call us, and we will triage them quickly.”
While front-line family care physicians are faced with a wide range of patients, specialists may not be changing the way they see patients but office procedures have changed.
“Once patients check in, we are asking them to go back and wait in their car until the doctor is ready for them,” Paris Orthopedics and Sports Medicine office administrator Michael Miller said. “They are then taken directly to an examination room.”
The clinic at 3435 NE Loop 286 offers a large waiting room that now accommodates no more than 10 patients at a time, all at least 6 feet apart. Only one person is allowed to accompany patients.
“We’ve stepped up our sanitizing procedures and we are following all recommendations by the Centers of Disease Control (and Prevention), down to the point that every pencil used during registration is sanitized after use,” Miller said.
In following national and state requests for physicians to limit elective procedures, such as hip and knee replacements, the clinic is now seeing about 30% to 35% of normal visits, Miller said. Due to the drop in patient numbers, the clinic has gone to a four-day week and is closed Fridays.
Miller encourages patients to check the clinic’s Facebook page and website for future updates to schedules and policies.
Across the way at Texas Oncology-Paris, 3550 NE Loop 286, Dr. Chris Prakash, shared the center’s COVID-19 protocol, much like most other clinics as local offices implement best practices.
Changes prompted by COVID-19 include:
• One caregiver or guest per patient.
• Screening at door with brief series of questions.
• Non-urgent appointments will be rescheduled.
• Expansion of telemedicine program to offer virtual appointments for situations where appropriate.
Texas Oncology’s COVID-19 Task Force is continually monitoring, evaluating and updating the clinic’s response, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other healthcare agencies, according to Prakash.
“I want to assure the public that our practice is open and administering all necessary treatment to patients,” he said. “We have put in additional screening and other safety precautions in place.”
